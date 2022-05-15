STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Surat woman comes to Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa to marry Muslim man, sent back after BJP's intervention

BJP leaders from Gujarat and Delhi alerted the party leaders in Kadapa who intervened and spoke to the families of the two in the presence of the police.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A woman, who reached Badvel of Kadapa from Gujarat to marry a person whom she met on Instagram, was counselled by the police in the presence of the family members of the two and was sent back. BJP leaders from Gujarat and Delhi alerted the party leaders in Kadapa who intervened and spoke to the families of the two in the presence of the police.

As both families decided not to perform the marriage, the girl left for Gujarat. According to the police, Miraj (25) from Surat and Sohail (25) from Badvel met on Instagram three months ago.  They informed their parents about their plans to marry and on Thursday, the girl along with her family members and a police constable reached Sohail’s house.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders from Gujarat and Delhi sought Kadapa BJP president C Yella Reddy's help over the "disappearance" of a Hindu girl. BJP AP co-incharge Sunil Deodhar spoke to Badvel Urban CI Venkata Subbaiah, who convened a meeting with both the parents at the police station on Friday.

Sohail’s parents informed that they come from a middle-class background and gave their nod for the marriage based on the interests of Sohail, Miraj and her family members. The parents of the woman were convinced that she could not live with Sohail, and convinced their daughter to return home.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju praised Sunil Deodhar and Yella Reddy.

