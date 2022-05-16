Action plan to speed up rehab of Polavaram oustees

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State government has chalked out a plan to expedite the rehabilitation of Polavaram project displaced families in Polavaram, Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals in Eluru district in the next two months. Generally, Godavari flood season commences in July.

It is not possible to shift the displaced families once the River Godavari is in spate. Hence, it has been decided to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) colonies by the end of June to facilitate the rehabilitation of the project's displaced families.

According to the Polavaram project officials, there are 137 submergence habitations spread over 44 villages in Polavaram, Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals of Jangareddygudem revenue division. Of the total, 19 villages are located in Polavaram, 17 in Velerupadu and eight in Kukkunur mandals.

Construction of 51 rehabilitation and resettlement colonies has been taken up to accommodate 12,984 displaced families (34,697 people) from the three mandals. People of submergence villages under 41.15 contour will be shifted before the end of summer. After that, shifting of displaced people of Polavaram submergence villages under 45.75 contour will be taken up.

As many as 6,263 displaced persons have been rehabilitated 19 R&R colonies so far. Efforts are on to complete the construction of 32 R&R colonies at the earliest.Revenue Divisional Officer M Jhansi Rani said people from 10 submergence villages have been shifted to R&R colonies. The State government has paid Rs 333 crore as compensation and relief package to 6,263 displaced people.

The government has acquired 56,474 acres of land at a cost of Rs 4,303 crore for distribution to the displaced persons. About 900 acres of land for R&R of the project oustees is yet to be acquired. Development of basic amenities in the R&R colonies is going on at a brisk pace, the RDO said.

The State government is committed to doing justice to all displaced persons. Compensation and aid package will be provided to the project oustees as per the norms. All facilities will be provided to R&R colonies to ensure a comfortable living of the displaced persons, said Polavaram MLA T Balaraju.

