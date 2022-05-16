STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra government to provide 3,500 tractors to farmers soon

The minister formally launched an agriculture equipment making unit of KisanKraft at Prabhagiri Patnam in Podalakur mandal in the district on Sunday.

Published: 16th May 2022

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy has said farmers will soon be getting 3,500 tractors and the subsidy amount will be deposited in their accounts in 15 days. He assured them the government support for the losses suffered due to Cyclone Asani. 

The minister formally launched an agriculture equipment making unit of KisanKraft at Prabhagiri Patnam in Podalakur mandal in the district on Sunday. On the occasion, he noted that the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) initiative of Andhra Pradesh has won international recognition as it was nominated by the Centre for the Champion Award, the highest honour by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. 

Stating that the initiative is the brainchild of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he noted that the RBKs serve as a one-stop centre for farmers for all their needs and the concept brought a sea change in the agriculture sector. 

“The KisanKraft unit in the district will not only offer farming equipment at a low cost, but also provide employment opportunities to the local youth. The company will launch its second unit shortly. Many State governments have taken note of the working style of such units and are showing interest in starting them in their regions,” Govardhan Reddy added. 

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu praised the Agriculture Minister for developing Sarvepalli Assembly constituency as an integrated hub which can benefit from the port-based activity. KisanKraft Managing Director Ravindra Agarwal, CEO Ankit Jain and CFO Ch Ajay Kumar, agriculture official Sudhakar Raju and others were also present on the occasion.

K Govardhan Reddy
