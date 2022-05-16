STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farmers happy as tobacco auctions pick up pace in Prakasam district

Though the tobacco yield is lower than estimated target, farmers are happy as the prices are good. 

Published: 16th May 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Traders take part in tobacco auctions at a platform of the Tobacco Board in Ongole | Express

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: The auctions initiated by the Tobacco Board for the present season are going on at a brisk pace. Auctions in Prakasam district tobacco auction platforms are picking up pace with good demand in the international market and decrease in production in the last two years due to the Covid pandemic.Till date, around 55%of the target purchase has been completed and the auctions are likely to be completed by month-end. The Tobacco Board auctions tobacco from Southern Black Soils (SBS) and Southern Light Soils (SLS) region limits at auction platforms at Ongole, Vellampalli, Tangutur, Kondepi, Podili, Kanigiri, Kandukur and Kandukur in Prakasam district.

Another two platforms are at Kanigiri and DC Palli, in the neighbouring Nellore district. The tobacco auctions are being held in six platforms for the last 49 days and more than five weeks in the other centres. 
By Friday (May 13), around 36.02 million kg of tobacco stock was auctioned out of the estimated total 69 million kg of produce this season. In fact, the Tobacco Board has set an auction target of 79.13 million kg for this season.  Farmers cultivated the crop in 47,507 hectares under the SBS and SLS regions. Though the tobacco yield is lower than estimated target, farmers are happy as the prices are good. 

“Farmers are getting an encouraging price of Rs 175-185 per kg for A Grade tobacco and the number of rejected bales has decreased this season. We are trying our best to provide maximum price for quality produce in all the auction platforms by making more buyers/agents attend the auctions every day. If the trend continues, the auctions will be completed by month-end or in the first half of the next month,” D Venu Gopal, Regional Manager SLS & SBS, Ongole, told TNIE. “This year, there is a good demand in the global market due to declining supplies,” Siva Kumar, ITC leaf manager, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tobacco Board Tobacco Auction
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp