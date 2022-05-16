Farmers of Rayalaseema, Nellore incur loss due to crop damage

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: M Srinivasulu, a farmer from Tippireddypalle village in Mydukur mandal of Kadapa district, has cultivated turmeric crop in two acres by investing Rs 2 lakh. After harvesting the crop, he dried the turmeric in the field itself. Heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Asani has completely damaged the harvested turmeric, causing a huge loss to Srinivasulu.

Hundreds of small and marginal farmers of several mandals in Rayalaseema region and Nellore districts have suffered heavy loss due to crop damage caused by the cyclone.Horticulture crops such as banana, papaya, chilli, mango, tomato, drumstick, acid lime, betel vine and vegetables bore the brunt of cyclone in nine districts of the State. Paddy left in fields after harvesting, got soaked in rainwater.

Cotton, sugarcane, black gram, green gram, sesame, maize and other crops in 3,024 hectares in six mandals of Nellore district were badly damaged. Mango farmers were also affected due to the cyclone as it triggered heavy rains when the crop was ready for harvest.“Asani had damaged nearly 30 per cent of the crop,” said Shaik Hussain Saheb, a farmer from Hasanapuram in Ramapuram mandal of Annamayya district.

In Chittoor district, mango crop in 4,068 hectares in Vedurukuppam, Sadum, Somala, Putalapattu, Penumuru, SR Puram, Gangadhara Nellore and Chittoor rural mandals was damaged. The cyclone dashed the farmers’ hopes of reaping a good crop yield.

The State government should come to the rescue of cyclone-hit farmers of Rayalaseema and Nellore. The damaged paddy should be purchased at a support price. Adequate compensation should be paid to farmers who suffered severe crop loss, said C Venkateswara Reddy, a TDP leader.

Crop loss

Undivided Kurnool - Rs 11.80 cr

Kadapa - Rs 50 cr

Anantapur - Rs 4.28 cr

Chittoor - Rs 7.93 cr