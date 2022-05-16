STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farmers of Rayalaseema, Nellore incur loss due to crop damage

The State government should come to the rescue of cyclone-hit farmers of Rayalaseema and Nellore.

Published: 16th May 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

The fallen mangoes in an orchard in Kadapa district due to cyclone | express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: M Srinivasulu, a farmer from Tippireddypalle village in Mydukur mandal of Kadapa district, has cultivated turmeric crop in two acres by investing Rs 2 lakh. After harvesting the crop, he dried the turmeric in the field itself. Heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Asani has completely damaged the harvested turmeric, causing a huge loss to Srinivasulu.

Hundreds of small and marginal farmers of several mandals in Rayalaseema region and Nellore districts have suffered heavy loss due to crop damage caused by the cyclone.Horticulture crops such as banana, papaya, chilli, mango, tomato, drumstick, acid lime, betel vine and vegetables bore the brunt of cyclone in nine districts of the State. Paddy left in fields after harvesting, got soaked in rainwater. 

Cotton, sugarcane, black gram, green gram, sesame, maize and other crops in 3,024 hectares in six mandals of Nellore district were badly damaged. Mango farmers were also affected due to the cyclone as it triggered heavy rains when the crop was ready for harvest.“Asani had damaged nearly 30 per cent of the crop,” said Shaik Hussain Saheb, a farmer from Hasanapuram in Ramapuram mandal of Annamayya district. 

In Chittoor district, mango crop in 4,068 hectares in Vedurukuppam, Sadum, Somala, Putalapattu, Penumuru, SR Puram, Gangadhara Nellore and Chittoor rural mandals was damaged. The cyclone dashed the farmers’ hopes of reaping a good crop yield.

The State government should come to the rescue of cyclone-hit farmers of Rayalaseema and Nellore. The damaged paddy should be purchased at a support price. Adequate compensation should be paid to farmers who suffered severe crop loss, said C Venkateswara Reddy, a TDP leader.

Crop loss 

Undivided Kurnool - Rs 11.80 cr
Kadapa - Rs 50 cr
Anantapur - Rs 4.28 cr
Chittoor - Rs 7.93 cr

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crop loss Cyclone Asani
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp