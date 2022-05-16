Flights to SL from Vizag to resume in July

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT and Infrastructure Gudivada Amarnath announced that flight services between Visakhapatnam and Colombo will be resumed from the second week of July. He added that flights to Bangkok and Malaysia will start soon.

The minister was speaking at a meeting organised by the Air Travellers’ Association (ATA) on the theme ‘Vizag connectivity and tourism’ on Sunday. He said the Visakhapatnam airport, which made a humble beginning with four flights, has grown by leaps and bounds. The airport now operates over 60 scheduled flights daily.

“Good air connectivity, means more investments for Vizag. The government is taking steps to increase air connectivity from Vizag,” he said, adding the government was mulling to give a big push to beach IT projects so as to promote the sector in the city.