YSRC rule makes people happy: Ambati

Ambati said people are ready to reject Naidu again as they are fed up with his lies and betrayals.

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the YSRC government has fulfilled 95% of its election promises, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said people are giving positive feedback during the Gadapa Gadpaku programme as they are extremely happy with the good governance.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said people were immensely satisfied with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s welfare schemes and good governance. They are welcoming YSRC leaders with joy during the door-to- door campaign, he said.Ambati lashed out at the Opposition for launching a ‘false propaganda’ against the Gadapa Gadpaku programme. 

Unlike TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who ignored the 45 page election manifesto soon after forming the government, the YSRC regime is going to people with a questionnaire to get the feedback from people, by explaining the welfare schemes being implemented by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and its achievements in the last three years. The YSRC government is the only one in the country, which implemented 95% of its poll promises, the Water Resources Minister asserted.

Ambati said people are ready to reject Naidu again as they are fed up with his lies and betrayals. “Since Naidu also knew about this, he is trying to team up with other parties to fight against the YSRC in the next elections,’’ he said and exuded confidence that Jagan will continue as Chief Minister for the next few terms as he has won people’s hearts.

