24,365 bogus voters found in Prakasam

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district authorities are busy with the exercise of identification and removal of bogus and duplicate voters to finalise the voters’ lists. According to official information, 59,500 voters have the same name and photographs and the Election Commission has sent a list of those names to the election authorities.The booth level officers have started checking each and every voter’s name, photo and personal identification for recognising the real voters and removing the duplicates and bogus ones from the list.

After the reorganisation of districts as per the existing Lok Sabha constituencies, the Prakasam district has only eight Assembly segments now (earlier 12) and in all these eight Assembly segments, the authorities so far identified 26,715 persons as the real voters and another 24,365 bogus ones. The exercise to check the remaining 8,415 names and other details is underway.

On the other hand, the authorities received requests for the removal of their names from the voters list from 22,230 persons.“So far, the district election authorities and the booth level officers (BLOs) and their staff have identified around 26,700 persons as genuine voters and 24,300 voters bogus. At present, we are cross-checking and verifying the details of another 8,400 voters with their latest personal identification credentials,” Srinivasa Rao, BLO from Giddalur segment, told TNIE.