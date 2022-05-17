STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

24,365 bogus voters found in Prakasam

According to official information, 59,500 voters have same name and photographs.

Published: 17th May 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district authorities are busy with the exercise of identification and removal of bogus and duplicate voters to finalise the voters’ lists. According to official information, 59,500 voters have the same name and photographs and the Election Commission has sent a list of those names to the election authorities.The booth level officers have started checking each and every voter’s name, photo and personal identification for recognising the real voters and removing the duplicates and bogus ones from the list. 

After the reorganisation of districts as per the existing Lok Sabha constituencies, the Prakasam district has only eight Assembly segments now (earlier 12) and in all these eight Assembly segments, the authorities so far identified 26,715 persons as the real voters and another 24,365 bogus ones. The exercise to check the remaining 8,415 names and other details is underway. 

On the other hand, the authorities received requests for the removal of their names from the voters list from 22,230 persons.“So far, the district election authorities and the booth level officers (BLOs) and their staff have identified around 26,700 persons as genuine voters and 24,300 voters bogus. At present, we are cross-checking and verifying the details of another 8,400 voters with their latest personal identification credentials,” Srinivasa Rao, BLO from Giddalur segment, told TNIE.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
identification removal bogus duplicate voters Election Commission
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp