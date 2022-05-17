6 held in land record scam

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police on Monday arrested six persons of a gang accused of tampering with the records of government and private lands in Badvel, Gopavaram and their surrounding mandals.

It is allegedly involved in land grabbing by creating fake land seals after stealing the originals from revenue offices with the help of VROs. Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan said after receiving numerous complaints on the tampering of land records, Gopavaram MRO P Ramana Reddy and team raided prime accused B Ravi Shankar’s residence in Badvel on May 4.