Anganwadi staff face ‘hurdle’ to get government benefit

The government should implement the policy without any income limit clause for the benefit of all the Anganwadi staff.

Published: 17th May 2022 07:32 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued orders to extend all the schemes to Anganwadi workers, mini-Anganwadi workers, and Anganwadi helpers. Though it is happy news for the Anganwadi staff, the association leaders contended that some of them will not be benefited from it. 

The Department of Women and Child Welfare stated in its orders that all the ward and village secretariats, volunteers, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty, Department of Urban Development and all the district collectors were directed to implement the government welfare schemes such as pensions, Amma Vodi, house site pattas, house construction assistance, etc., are extended to the Anganwadi staff whose monthly honorarium is below the proposed income limit.

Nearly one lakh Anganwadi workers, mini-Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers are working in the State on honorarium, but nearly 40,000 staff will not get the benefit due to the income limit clause. The circular states that those whose honorarium is higher than the fixed income limit shall be considered for the government welfare schemes after their retirement. Speaking on this, AP Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association (CITU) State general secretary K Subbaravamma welcomed the move of the government. 

The government should implement the policy without any income limit clause for the benefit of all the Anganwadi staff. All the Anganwadi workers and helpers will be benefited except village Anganwadi workers, who get Rs 11,500 as monthly honorarium, as the income limit is Rs 10,000, with this order, she said.

