Armed Reserve constable found dead in Srikakulam district

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A 50-year-old Armed Reserve head constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at AR Police Colony at Etcherla in Srikakulam district on Monday. The deceased, Marripadu Subba Rao, hailed from Bandapalli village in Meliyaputti mandal. The police said Rao took the extreme step after attending a roll call. According to the Etcherla SI Ramu, head constable Subba Rao was addicted to liquor and often fought with his family members over the same. 

On Sunday, Subba Rao consumed more alcohol than his regular quota during the local deity Maridamma Ammavaru festival and he picked up a quarrel with his family members. Rao’s wife and his son, who is also an AR police constable, allegedly admonished Rao. On Monday, he was found dead in an old police quarter building after attending the roll call.

