Duvvada police bust online cricket betting racket

The supermaster had developed a web portal, links of which  were given to customers for betting online during IPL matches.

Published: 17th May 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Betting, IPL

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There has been a spurt in online cricket betting during the IPL season in the city. The police busted at least three gangs indulging in online betting in separate cases in the last three weeks. According to the police, lure for easy money and addiction to vices are reasons for youth organising online betting.

An inter-state online cricket betting gang was busted following the arrest of eight persons in a raid under Duvvada police station limits of Gajuwaka in the city on Monday. The police seized two laptops, 20 cellphones and 23 SIM cards used by the accused. Speaking to mediapersons, Duvvada CI Lakshmi said on credible information they conducted a raid on a duplex house at Tirumala Nagar in Vadlapudi and arrested the eight accused. 

She said all the arrested youths hail from Chhattisgarh. Pradeep from Raipur brought the seven youths from Bhilai. She said they were running the betting as per the directions of a super master in Delhi. The supermaster had developed a web portal, links of which were given to customers for betting online during IPL matches.

The youths would be paid a commission by the super master in Delhi. They told police that they play online games when there are no IPL matches. Three bank accounts used for betting were frozen and Rs 3.5 lakh balance was in the accounts. 

