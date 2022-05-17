STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains lash Rayalaseema, 2 killed in Kadapa district, 1 missing in Nellore 

A farmer, Bandla Suresh, is feared missing after he was washed away in the Chippaleru stream at Battle Dinne in Kavali rural mandal, Nellore district.

Published: 17th May 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Normal life in Badvel disrupted as the town received 8 cm of rains. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Two people died in Kadapa and one is feared missing in Nellore district after heavy rains lashed Rayalaseema region on Monday. While several parts of Kadapa district experienced heavy downpours coupled with gales, normal life in Badvel was disrupted as the town received the highest rainfall of 8 cm. 

Commuters had a tough time as water from the drains choked Badvel Road and Mydukur Road. The RTC depot garage in the town was waterlogged for some time. Rainwater also entered into low-lying areas in the town causing much inconvenience to the residents.

In Duvvur mandal, two farmers, Nallabothula Hanumanthu (55) and Settipalle Munirao (32), were killed as lightning struck them while they were rearing the animals in their agriculture fields. In Tirupati, moderate rains brought relief to the citizens from the sweltering heat.

A farmer, Bandla Suresh, is feared missing after he was washed away in the Chippaleru stream at Battle Dinne in Kavali rural mandal, Nellore district. The stream had been overflowing due to the cyclone-induced rains that battered the region last week. Police and local residents have taken up search operations to trace Suresh. 

