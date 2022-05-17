STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains likely to continue for next four days in Andhra

Published: 17th May 2022 08:03 AM

Heavy downpour lash temple town of Tirupati on Tuesday evening. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Met department has predicted more rains in the State for the next few days. Light to moderate rains are expected in north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions for the next four days.

The IMD had also predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places in the three regions of the State. Meanwhile, rainfall was reported from four Rayalaseema districts of Kurnool, Kadapa, Chittoor and Anantapur and also in neighbouring Prakasam district. 

