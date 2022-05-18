STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

100 red sanders logs seized, forest nursery watchman among 6 arrested

During the checking, an overspeeding car bearing registration number AP 29 BD 7516 tried to run over the police.

Published: 18th May 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

The red sanders logs that were seized at Vontimitta on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A forest nursery watchman and five red sanders smugglers from Kadapa and Chittoor districts were arrested in Vontimitta mandal on Tuesday. Police seized 100 red sanders logs weighing two tonnes, a car and six mobile phones from them. 

The arrested were identified as M Rajasekhar (28), M Kiran Kumar (37), S Prasad (63), A Ramesh (40), A Ravi Kumar (48), and P Narasimhulu (54). Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan told mediapersons that the department foreclosed `10 crore worth of assets of the red sanders smugglers in the district. 

The SP said Vontimitta SI Sanjeeva Rayudu and station staff under the supervision of CI Raja Prabhakar and DSP(Kadapa) B Venkata Siva Reddy, on the instruction of in-charge ASP (Operations) Chenchu Babu carried out vehicular checking at the Mantapalli panchayat main road.

During the checking, an overspeeding car bearing registration number AP 29 BD 7516 tried to run over the police. The police managed to intercept the car and seized five logs from the car and arrested the six men, Anburajan said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
red sanders logs
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp