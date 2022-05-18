100 red sanders logs seized, forest nursery watchman among 6 arrested

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A forest nursery watchman and five red sanders smugglers from Kadapa and Chittoor districts were arrested in Vontimitta mandal on Tuesday. Police seized 100 red sanders logs weighing two tonnes, a car and six mobile phones from them.

The arrested were identified as M Rajasekhar (28), M Kiran Kumar (37), S Prasad (63), A Ramesh (40), A Ravi Kumar (48), and P Narasimhulu (54). Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan told mediapersons that the department foreclosed `10 crore worth of assets of the red sanders smugglers in the district.

The SP said Vontimitta SI Sanjeeva Rayudu and station staff under the supervision of CI Raja Prabhakar and DSP(Kadapa) B Venkata Siva Reddy, on the instruction of in-charge ASP (Operations) Chenchu Babu carried out vehicular checking at the Mantapalli panchayat main road.

During the checking, an overspeeding car bearing registration number AP 29 BD 7516 tried to run over the police. The police managed to intercept the car and seized five logs from the car and arrested the six men, Anburajan said.