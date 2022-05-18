Asani-affected farmers dump mangoes in canals

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: There seems to be no end to the woes of mango farmers in Annamayya district as the inclement climate has made it impossible for them to yield profits for their produce. Unseasonal rains in November and December last year during the flowering stage delayed the harvesting of the fruit. Normally, mangoes are harvested in the month of March but this year, it began only in May. In the meanwhile, Cyclone Asani came as a rude shock for farmers who thought they could make good returns on the produce once the harvesting is done.

The strong winds and rains induced by the cyclone damaged the fruit as it dropped from the trees. Distressed farmers are dumping the produce in canals and streams as traders are not willing to buy the damaged fruit. One farmer from Siddavatam mandal dumped seven tonnes of mango in a canal after failing to sell them. Elaborating on the extent of the loss, another farmer from Bakharapet in Siddavatam mandal said, “In one acre, 130 mango tress can be grown. A sum of Rs 250 is spent in planting the tree and for the process that follows. This amounts to approximately Rs 40,000. Additionally, Rs 10,000 is spent as labour charges and Rs 30,000 for fertilisers, drip and other facilities. Hence, as much as Rs 2.40 lakh per acre is spent on cultivating mangoes including transporting the produce to the market from the farms.’’ Farmers in Rayachoti, Rajampeta, Railway Kodur segments in Annamayya district cultivate mango in large areas.

Strong winds under the influence of the Asani damaged the mango trees in Rayachoti, Ramapuram, Lakkireddypalle, Veeraballi, Sundupalli, Gaaliveedu, Sambepalli. Farmers of the cyclone affected mandals have tried to sell the mangoes in Rayachoti mango Mandi, but the traders refused to purchase the damaged fruit. Hence, they have resorted to dump the produce as they are not in a position to afford the transportation charges. “Traders are not purchasing mangoes which have fallen from trees due to strong winds during the cyclone. We have dumped the mangoes in canals and tanks. We expected to get a good price this year as Covid hampered our business during the last two years,” said D Surendra Reddy from Vangimalla village under Veeraballi mandal.