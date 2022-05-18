STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan nominates former TDP MLA Ryaga Krishnaiah to Rajya Sabha

The YSRC, once again, has stuck with its policy of empowering the Backward Classes by choosing two BC leaders to represent the party in the RS.

Published: 18th May 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise move, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy nominated BC Welfare Association national president and former TDP MLA Ryaga Krishnaiah to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The nomination of senior leaders V Vijayasai Reddy, former MLA TDP Beeda Mastan Rao and advocate S Niranjan Reddy, however, was on the expected lines. 

The YSRC, once again, has stuck with its policy of empowering the Backward Classes (BC) by choosing two BC leaders to represent the party in the RS. Two leaders from the Reddy community have been nominated. It may be noted that Krishnaiah and Niranjan Reddy are from Telangana. Sources said, Krishnaiah’s role in leading several agitations for the welfare of BCs—forcing successive governments to issue GOs in favour of the community—played a crucial role in the YSRC choosing him for the post. 

By nominating Krishnaiah to the Upper House of the Parliament, the party wants to further penetrate into the vote bank of Opposition TDP, the BCs, sources added. After senior party leaders Vijayasai Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana and others held discussions with the CM, Krishnaiah received a call from the Chief Minister’s office as well as from party general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday night, asking him to come to Tadepalli, sources said.  Thanking Jagan for nominating him to the Rajya Sabha, Krishnaiah said he fought for the welfare of BCs living in Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh. 

The BC leader had successfully contested the 2014 elections from LB Nagar Assembly seat in Hyderabad of Telangana but lost the election in 2019 from Miryalaguda segment on Congress ticket. Krishnaiah has met Jagan a couple of times, after the latter become the chief minister, and praised the YSRC’s pro-BC agenda. Current RS MP Vijayasai Reddy has been re-nominated, leaving several aspirants, such as former union minister Killi Krupa Rani and former MP YV Subba Reddy, behind. 

Announcing the names of the four RS nominees, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said they have selected Krishnaiah and Beeda Mastan as part of their BC empowerment agenda. Asked why a BC leader from Telangana was nominated, Botcha maintained that the issue of Andhra and Telangana does not arise in the case of Krishnaiah as he is a national leader representing the BCs. 

Asserting that the YSRC stands for the empowerment of backward classes unlike the TDP which just boasts of being a party for the BCs, Sajjala said, “We have prioritised SCs, STs and BCs in all the nominated posts and even in the temple trust boards.’’Beeda Mastan Rao was a former MLA representing TDP but joined YSRC after the 2019 elections whereas Niranjan Reddy is a well-known advocate who fought the quid pro quo cases filed against Jagan Mohan Reddy by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During the previous tenure, the party had nominated Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, both from the BC community, for the posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YSRC Ryaga Krishnaiah
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp