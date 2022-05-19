19 Gujarati women held for forcefully collecting money from commuters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 19 women were arrested for allegedly troubling commuters on roads and forcefully collecting money from them, in various places in Guntur on Wednesday. According to police, 19 women, all natives of Gujarat, who arrived in the city recently, divided into groups and have been collecting money from the commuters at various places in the city including Prathipadu road, Old Madras road, Mangalagiri highway road.

Disguised as employees of a company, they have been stopping the commuters and demanding them to pay money and sign some papers. If the commuters refused to pay money, they would request them to send money so that they can pay the school fees of their relatives’ children. In some instances, they allegedly threatened and forced commuters to pay money.

Unable to bear the nuisance, a few commuters reported the incident to the police on Wednesday. Under the directions of SP Arif Hafeez, five women were arrested under Nagarampalem police station limits, 10 women under Kothapet police station limits, and four under Pedakakni police station limits.