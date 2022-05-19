Dredging Corporation of India probes re-appointment of ‘dismissed’ official

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The alleged violations in the appointment of a top official at the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) have come to the fore after a complaint was lodged with the chairman of the Corporation, K Rama Mohana Rao. The complainant has reportedly informed Rao, who is also the chief of Visakhapatnam Port Trust, that a person allegedly dismissed from the Corporation earlier was reappointed in violation of DCI norms.

A vigilance enquiry is on and, prima facie, it has been established that the appointment was made in violation of the rules. Speaking to TNIE, Rao said he received the complaint which stated that the MD of DCI did not disclose the fact that he was dismissed from service in 2000. “We wanted to ascertain whether the complaint was real or fake and accordingly, we ordered a vigilance inquiry,’’ he added.

The top official was earlier dismissed from service when he was a junior officer after he had gone on leave without prior intimation. His review petition was also rejected at the time. The vigilance officials are conducting an enquiry into whether the information was disclosed during his reappointment. “It is learnt that some of the certificates submitted by him during the appointment are also under the scrutiny of the vigilance department. Several skeletons will stumble out of the cupboard during the probe,” officials remarked.

They also pointed out that any appointment, and more so for the appointment of a key official, should have been done after a thorough scrutiny of the candidate’s credentials. Vigilance officials have visited the DCI office and seized certain documents as a part of the inquiry.

To support his candidature, the top official­—who is under the scanner—had allegedly disclosed that he had served as an advisor at a pharma company.

The vigilance officials are also probing whether any other officials or employees are involved in this case.

The DCI chairman noted that as per the Corporation registry, dismissal orders were issued against the official and the same were acknowledged too.

Report to be submitted soon

“A dismissed person cannot be reappointed in the same organisation. However, the complainant said this norm was not followed in this case. Prima facie evidence has been established and the vigilance department, after completing its enquiry, will submit its report in a day or two,’’ the chairman said, adding that the details will be known once the probe report is submitted. When TNIE contacted the MD in question, he was not available to comment on the issue.

