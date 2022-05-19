STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Move to rename Konaseema district after Ambedkar

All objections and suggestions should be written in English or Telugu and sent to the Konaseema District Collector within 30 days.

BR Ambedkar Statue. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government is all set to rename Konaseema District as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District. On Wednesday, the government issued a notification inviting objections and suggestions on the proposal to rename the Konaseema district after Dr Ambedkar.  It sought suggestions and objections from the people residing within Konaseema.

All objections and suggestions should be written in English or Telugu and sent to the Konaseema District Collector within 30 days. The Konaseema district was carved out from East Godavari with Amalapuram as its headquarters.  

While reorganising the 13 districts into 26 in April this year, the government named some of the districts after prominent personalities like revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju, former chief minister and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). Similarly, it named two new districts after saint composer Tallapaka Annamacharya (Annamayya) and Satya Sai Baba (Sri Satya Sai). There was a demand from a section of people to name Konaseema district after Dr Ambedkar.

