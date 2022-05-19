YSRC bus yatra to highlight schemes 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In another mass outreach programme, MLAs, ministers and important leaders belonging to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities of the ruling YSRC will set out on a four-day bus yatra in the State starting May 26. One public meeting will be held on each of the four days.

Some of the party leaders and elected representatives of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities reportedly met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday where it was decided to take out the bus yatra to inform the people about the welfare schemes and development works initiated by the government to empower the downtrodden sections.

“All the 17 ministers from SC, ST, BC and minority communities in the State cabinet will participate in the bus yatra,’’ YSRC leaders said. The yatra will start from Srikakulam on May 26. The next day, it will begin from Narsipatnam. On the third day, it will end at Narasaraopet. The fourth day of the yatra will start from Nandyal.