STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

ABV demands payment of salary from February 8, 2020, court expenses

Rao said the SC judgement setting aside the SLP had cleared the air on allegations levelled against him.

Published: 20th May 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

DG-rank IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao

Former Intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the State government revoked his suspension, former Intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao visited the Secretariat to report to Chief Secretary  Sameer Sharma on Thursday. After reporting to the General Administration Department (GAD), Rao spoke to the media and said he acted as per law, rules and rights which he is entitled as an IPS officer to prove his innocence in the case registered against him under the charges of treason and suspension for alleged violation of rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969. 

He claimed that as per the High Court order dated May 22, 2020, his suspension should be revoked with effect from February 8, 2020 and not from February 8, 2022 and the government should pay him pending salary and other allowances for the entire period. 

“I tried to submit a representation to the CS seeking modification in the order issued by him revoking my suspension. Had he given me an appointment, he would have understood the purpose of my visit. But it is understood that he has no interest in meeting me. He instructed me to hand over the reporting letter to his subordinate. In addition, I want to highlight the fact that the government should pay me salary from 2020 and not from 2022 as ordered by the HC whose stand upheld by the Supreme Court by dismissing the SLP filed by the government challenging HC order,” he stated. 

He further said the SC judgement setting aside the SLP had cleared the air on allegations levelled against him. Rao said he will approach the HC if the government fails to credit his pending salary as per the court order. Rao wrote another letter to the CS requesting him to compensate his court expenses and advocate fee. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AB Venkateswara Rao
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp