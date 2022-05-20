Government school students stump CM Jagan with fluent English

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A group of students from Bendapudi Zilla Parishad High School in Thondangi mandal of East Godavari district met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. They interacted with Jagan in fluent English and expressed their views on the reforms that his government has introduced in the field of education. They lauded the implementation of Nadu-Nedu, introduction of English as a medium of instruction and other initiatives that the chief minister has put in place to improve standards of education in government schools at par with corporate schools.

A class X student, Meghana, thanked the CM for giving her an opportunity to interact with him. In a frank conversation with him, she applauded Jagan for launching the Amma Vodi scheme and said, “I am an average student in class. I don’t have any special identity and I am shy, but my teachers helped me find my hidden talent. They encouraged me to speak English in an American accent.”

An excited Rishma, another class X student, said it was an unbelievable moment for her to interact with the chief minister. She further remarked, “You are the one and only chief minister who has fulfilled all the promises.” Pointing out that English opens up a wide range of opportunities, Rishma said, “English is an international language and an official language in 53 countries.”

CM compliments students and their teachers for good work

Rishma further added, “Learning English will not just help us in conversing with people at a global level, but it is also important for getting employment now.” Terming the implementation of English medium in government schools a ‘fruitful programme’, Rishma opined that it is very advantageous to students who are studying in government schools like her. “We are glad to have such a wonderful chief minister,” she said. Everyone in the meeting room, including CM Jagan, could not stop laughing to what another student, Anudeep, had to say. Sharing his ambition of becoming an IAS officer, the student requested Jagan to “be in the Chair until then.”

He further expressed his desire to become the CM’s personal assistant (PA) so that “he can shut the mouths of all the critics.” Tejaswini in her interaction with Jagan expressed her views on how Nadu-Nedu has improved schools and Amma Vodi has brought more children to government schools. She, too, expressed her desire to become an IAS officer. Stating that they are aware of the financial problems faced by the State government after bifurcation, Tejaswini handed over an envelope, that had money saved by her and her classmates, to the CM. Jagan was amazed by the gesture.

Asked what they do to improve their English, the students informed Jagan that they have been advised to narrate in English five incidents they experience or see every day, at school. At the same time, they saidthat interacting with fellow students in the USA during weekends has helped them improve their fluency in the language. The CM complimented the students and their teachers for the good work.