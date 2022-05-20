STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government school students stump CM Jagan with fluent English

They lauded the implementation of Nadu-Nedu, introduction of English as a medium of instruction and other initiatives that the CM has put in place to improve standards of education.

Published: 20th May 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with students of Bendapudi ZP High School regarding the reforms brought by his government, in Tadepalli on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A group of students from Bendapudi Zilla Parishad High School in Thondangi mandal of East Godavari district met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. They interacted with Jagan in fluent English and expressed their views on the reforms that his government has introduced in the field of education. They lauded the implementation of Nadu-Nedu, introduction of English as a medium of instruction and other initiatives that the chief minister has put in place to improve standards of education in government schools at par with corporate schools.

A class X student, Meghana, thanked the CM for giving her an opportunity to interact with him. In a frank conversation with him, she applauded Jagan for launching the Amma Vodi scheme and said, “I am an average student in class. I don’t have any special identity and I am shy, but my teachers helped me find my hidden talent. They encouraged me to speak English in an American accent.”

An excited Rishma, another class X student, said it was an unbelievable moment for her to interact with the chief minister. She further remarked, “You are the one and only chief minister who has fulfilled all the promises.” Pointing out that English opens up a wide range of opportunities, Rishma said, “English is an international language and an official language in 53 countries.”  

CM compliments students and their teachers for good work

Rishma further added, “Learning English will not just help us in conversing with people at a global level, but it is also important for getting employment now.” Terming the implementation of English medium in government schools a ‘fruitful programme’, Rishma opined that it is very advantageous to students who are studying in government schools like her. “We are glad to have such a wonderful chief minister,” she said. Everyone in the meeting room, including CM Jagan, could not stop laughing to what another student, Anudeep, had to say. Sharing his ambition of becoming an IAS officer, the student requested Jagan to “be in the Chair until then.”

He further expressed his desire to become the CM’s personal assistant (PA) so that “he can shut the mouths of all the critics.” Tejaswini in her interaction with Jagan expressed her views on how Nadu-Nedu has improved schools and Amma Vodi has brought more children to government schools. She, too, expressed her desire to become an IAS officer. Stating that they are aware of the financial problems faced by the State government after bifurcation, Tejaswini handed over an envelope, that had money saved by her and her classmates, to the CM. Jagan was amazed by the gesture.

Asked what they do to improve their English, the students informed Jagan that they have been advised to narrate in English five incidents they experience or see every day, at school. At the same time, they saidthat interacting with fellow students in the USA during weekends has helped them improve their fluency in the language. The CM complimented the students and their teachers for the good work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadu-Nedu YS Jagan Mohan Reddy AP government schools
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp