Nadu-Nedu works to begin in 23,935 schools soon 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to start the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works in all schools within a month. Speaking at a review meeting held at his camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials of the education department to spend Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF), School Maintenance Fund (SMF) and implement Gorumudda programme effectively.

The number of junior colleges in the State has increased from 400 to 1,200. He said that a women’s junior college or a KGBV plus school are going to be established in each mandal, particularly for the girl students. He stated that the infrastructure in the schools should be maintained and directed them to maintain Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for the same.

The CM instructed the officers to prepare Vidya Kanuka kits before the beginning of the academic year without compromising on the quality. He also asked officials to implement the Amma Vodi scheme for the coming academic year in June itself. The officials informed the CM that they are planning to set up two junior colleges in each mandal. As many as 23,975 schools will be developed under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu, by spending `8,000 crore.

The officials said they are planning to launch Google Read Along App in schools on May 20 for practising English language and phonetics. The officials stated that 8.21 lakhs students opt for laptops instead of the financial aid under the Amma Vodi scheme.

They also informed him that as much as 33,000 excess class rooms are available now in the schools with the implementation of Nadu-Nedu. Later, the CM interacted with the students of ZP high School of Bendepudi, Kakinada district in English. The CM lauded their English teacher Prasad. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Special Chief Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, among others, were present.