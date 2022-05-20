Thunderstorms with lightning likely today in North coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in North coastal Andhra Pradesh, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions of the State on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned. According to the IMD daily report, the Northern Limit of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through 5°N/80°E, 8°N/85°E, 12.5°N/90°E and 16.0°N/94.5°E. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South & Central Bay of Bengal and South Arabian Sea during next two days.

The cyclonic circulation over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood persists and now seen between 3.1 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. Under its influence, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely at a few places in all regions of the state on Friday and subsequent three days, further bringing down the daytime temperatures.

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, very heavy rainfall was reported at one or two places over Kurnool district and heavy rainfall was reported at one or two places over Anantapur and Kurnool districts. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at most of the places in Rayalaseema and in coastal districts. Holagunda in Kurnool district reported the highest rainfall of 12 cm, followed by Madakasira with 9 cm and Urvakonda in Anantapur district with 8 cm.