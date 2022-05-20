STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms with lightning likely today in North coastal Andhra Pradesh

The cyclonic circulation over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood persists and now seen between 3.1 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

Published: 20th May 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

A water-clogged road in Vijayawada after rains on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in North coastal Andhra Pradesh, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions of the State on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned. According to the IMD daily report, the Northern Limit of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through 5°N/80°E, 8°N/85°E, 12.5°N/90°E and 16.0°N/94.5°E.  Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South & Central Bay of Bengal and South Arabian Sea during next two days.

The cyclonic circulation over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood persists and now seen between 3.1 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.  Under its influence, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely at a few places in all regions of the state on Friday and subsequent three days, further bringing down the daytime temperatures. 

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, very heavy rainfall was reported at one or two places over Kurnool district and heavy rainfall was reported at one or two places over Anantapur and Kurnool districts. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at most of the places in Rayalaseema and in coastal districts.  Holagunda in Kurnool district reported the highest rainfall of 12 cm, followed by Madakasira with 9 cm and Urvakonda in Anantapur district with 8 cm.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North coastal Andhra Pradesh AP Weather
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp