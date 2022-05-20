STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizagite now world Number 1 in Under-11 girls chess

Incidentally, US player Megan Althea slipped to second slot with 1,811 ELO points. Alana, who got 1,829 ELO points, climbed to number one.

Published: 20th May 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Alana Meenakshi is the only player from India who figured in 10 top rankings in the U-11 girls’ chess category 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Child chess prodigy from the City of Destiny Alana Meenakshi has become world number one in Under 11 girls chess as per the FIDE ratings of May 2022. She achieved the milestone with an ELO rating of 1,829. Alana is the only player from India who figured in 10 top rankings in the U-11 girls’ chess category. She was earlier world number 2 in U-10 girls chess. 

Incidentally, US player Megan Althea slipped to second slot with 1,811 ELO points. Alana, who got 1,829 ELO points, climbed to number one. Aparna Kolagatla, mother of Alana, told TNIE that they were happy that she became the world number one in U-11 girls chess.

Alana is now a woman candidate master (WCM) and will be eyeing for woman FIDE master (WFM) as a series of tournaments, including world chess championship which has been shifted from Russia to India due to the war, are in the pipeline.

Alana started playing international chess in 2018 when she was seven. She won gold in the Asian schools U-7 championship. Earlier, she won gold in the Indian nationals U-10 girls championship conducted by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) in July last.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alana Meenakshi world number one in Under 11 girls chess
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp