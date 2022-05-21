STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kadapa archer to take part in Estonia meet

V Uday Kumar of Kadapa has been selected to the national team participating in the World Field Archery Championship to be held in Estonia from August 5 to 15.

Published: 21st May 2022

Uday Kumar of Kadapa got selected for World Field Archery Championships-2022. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: V Uday Kumar of Kadapa has been selected to the national team participating in the World Field Archery Championship to be held in Estonia from August 5 to 15. Team selections were held at Wada in Maharashtra from May 7 to 17. Besides Udaya Kumar, PV Sai Srinivas, also from Kadapa district, got selected.

