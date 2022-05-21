STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘More focus needed on organ donation’

More people should come forward for organ donation and motivate others to do so, said MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary, Department of Medical and Health.

Published: 21st May 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for organ donation.

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More people should come forward for organ donation and motivate others to do so, said MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary, Department of Medical and Health.  He was speaking at the closing ceremony of  ‘Jeevan Dan’ workshop’ jointly organised by NRI Academy of Sciences and the State government on Friday. He handed over certificates to the candidates who were trained as transplant coordinators in the five-day ‘Jeevan Dan’ workshop held in the medical college auditorium. Addressing the gathering, Krishna Babu said that the organs of one person can be useful for eight other persons. He called upon the  coordinators to create awareness among the public regarding organ donation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeevan Dan Organ donation
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp