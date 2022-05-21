‘More focus needed on organ donation’

VIJAYAWADA: More people should come forward for organ donation and motivate others to do so, said MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary, Department of Medical and Health. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of ‘Jeevan Dan’ workshop’ jointly organised by NRI Academy of Sciences and the State government on Friday. He handed over certificates to the candidates who were trained as transplant coordinators in the five-day ‘Jeevan Dan’ workshop held in the medical college auditorium. Addressing the gathering, Krishna Babu said that the organs of one person can be useful for eight other persons. He called upon the coordinators to create awareness among the public regarding organ donation.
