New Chief Electoral Officer calls on Governor

Mukesh Kumar Meena, who assumed charge as the new Chief Electoral Officer, called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Published: 21st May 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Kumar Meena took charge as The Chief Election Officer of the State at Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mukesh Kumar Meena, who assumed charge as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan on Friday. Earlier, he worked as the Principal Secretary to the Governor. The Governor termed right to vote a powerful weapon in the hands of people in the Indian democracy. All eligible citizens should be enrolled as voters by organising awareness campaigns with emphasis on youth who attained the age of 18, he said.

