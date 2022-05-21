New Chief Electoral Officer calls on Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mukesh Kumar Meena, who assumed charge as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan on Friday. Earlier, he worked as the Principal Secretary to the Governor. The Governor termed right to vote a powerful weapon in the hands of people in the Indian democracy. All eligible citizens should be enrolled as voters by organising awareness campaigns with emphasis on youth who attained the age of 18, he said.