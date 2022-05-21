STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tomato price touches 100/kg in Kurnool

In Kurnool, less arrivals to the market led to the abnormal increase in the tomato price.

Published: 21st May 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.| express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/CHITTOOR/VIJAYAWADA : While the retail prices of tomato touched Rs 100 per kg on Friday, the vegetable was sold for Rs 78 at rythu bazaars in Kurnool. The situation is more or less the same across the State with tomato prices hovering between Rs 80 and Rs 90. Meanwhile, the State government has commenced its market intervention through rythu bazaars, where the rates are Rs 10-Rs 15 less than the open markets. However, no price has been fixed. 

In a press release on Friday evening, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardan Reddy said 70 metric tonnes of tomato was being arranged for sale at economic rates at rythu bazaars.He added there was a good response to the government initiatives at rythu bazaars as evident from long queues and sold-out boards. According to officials, efforts are underway to procure more tomatoes from other States to stabilise their prices in Andhra Pradesh. 

In Kurnool, less arrivals to the market led to the abnormal increase in the tomato price. Even the largest tomato wholesale market at Pathikonda witnessed ‘zero’ arrivals for a few days, yard secretary M Srinivasulu said. Tomatoes are being sold for Rs 80-Rs 90 a kg in Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor districts as wekk. High demand for the local supply from other States and deficit cultivation of the crop in Madanapalle and its surrounding areas led to the price spikes over the last two weeks.

While the farmers are overjoyed, it is the consumers who are bearing the brunt of the high prices of tomato. In the wake of the losses incurred last season, tomato growers in Chittoor and other districts decreased the cultivation area, leading to a sharp decline in the production. Traders expect that the soaring of the tomato prices may continue till the end of May.

The Madanapalle market has been getting an average of 190-240 metric tonnes of tomatoes on a daily basis from Madanapalle, B Kothakota, Tamballapalle and Punganur from the State and Rayalpadu and Srinivasapuram from Karnataka. However, on Friday, only 155 MTs reached the market. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tomato prices Rythu Bazaars
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp