Andhra Police to step up vigil at inter-state checkposts

The DGP directed the SPs to evolve action plans to curb the number of road mishaps in Chittoor and Tirupati districts, besides laying emphasis on road safety. 

A number of vehicles lined up at the inter-state checkpost at Ramapuram on Sunday due to curbs on their entry into Telangana. (Photo | Express)

Image used for representation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy has said a separate action plan will be evolved to curb smuggling of red sanders, sand, ganja, Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) and other banned substances in Chittoor district effectively.

The DGP stated that cultivation of ganja in Agency areas has been curbed by motivating tribals to opt for alternative crops and improving livelihood opportunities. Smuggling of ganja into the State from neighbouring Odisha will also be curbed, he said.

On law and order situation in the State, the DGP said there is not been any abnormal rise in the crime rate, particularly atrocities against women, in the last three years.

Earlier, the DGP participated in the crime review meeting of Chittoor and Tirupati  districts. Anantapur Range DIG Ravi Prakash, Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy, Chittoor SP Y Rishanth Reddy and other police officials attended the meeting. 

