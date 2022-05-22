STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family-run NGO helping poor for over a decade

In the coming years, the organisation is planning to take up many more public service activities, such as blood donation camps, medical camps and eye screening camps.

Fathima NGO founder Khasim Vali has been helping the needy, and it plans to take up more public service activities in the coming days | Express

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Fathima Voluntary Organisation, an NGO run by Nandyala Khasim Vali, his wife and brothers from Giddalur of Prakasam district, has been helping the poor, orphan students and the elderly for over a decade. The NGO has also been aiding women welfare schemes in Prakasam and Nandyal districts. So far, the NGO has extended services to around 2,500 students and 1,000 poor women, girls and orphans. 

“We have been extending financial support to the poor and needy students, senior citizens, patients and single mothers and young women for their marriages.” “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we provided food, water and clothes to many families of Covid-19 victims,” founder of the NGO Nandyala Khasim, a teacher by profession, said. “Fathima was the name of our beloved Nanima (paternal grandmother) and we named our organisation after her,” Khasim added. 

“A few weeks ago, we donated `1 lakh to a poor Anantapur girl for her MBBS education and another `1 lakh for another girl’s medical treatment in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district. It gives us immense pleasure in extending support to the needy. We want to build a strong and educated society by assisting/encouraging the needy,” Dasthagiri, a representative of the Fathima NGO, said.  

For their public service activities, the organisation has received many awards and the founders have been felicitated by many well-known organisations. Recently, Jaya Jaya Sai Trust and NTR Kala Parishat, a cultural organisation, jointly presented the ‘International Best Service Award’ to Fathima at a function held at Ongole-NTR Kala Parishat Auditorium. 

The organisation has been providing ‘Ramzan-Tofa’, with food, essential commodities and clothes, to Muslims who fast during the holy month. In the coming years, the organisation is planning to take up many more public service activities, such as blood donation camps, medical camps and eye screening camps. “In the coming weeks, we are going to conduct a blood donation camp as well,” Dastagiri added.

