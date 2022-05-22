Plan for stadium in Rajamahendravaram arts college dropped

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The government has dropped its plan to construct a cricket stadium on Arts College premises here after finding the ground unsuitable for such an infrastructure. Following opposition from the members of the public and opposition parties to the proposal, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat Ram asserted that there is no such plan. Charging the opposition parties of spreading false propaganda, he said, “The proposal was to convert the cricket ground into a green carpet cricket ground. The college ground is not suitable for constructing a cricket stadium.”

The backlash over the proposal for constructing a cricket stadium is not new. The proposal was first made by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He had even laid a foundation stone for constructing the stadium, but the plans was withdrawn due to strong opposition from the public. Alumni union president Krovvidi Bhaskar said they would not allow the government to construct the stadium in the college as it would harm the soul of Rajamahendravaram. Stating that the college is expected to receive a deemed-to-be university status soon, he suggested the government to shelve its idea and instead improve the academic atmosphere.

Speaking to TNIE, former Rajamahendravaram MP Undavalli Arunkumar said, “The 169-year-old eminent college will lose its charm, if the college ground is converted into a stadium.’’ The MP recalled that in 2005, the then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy came up with the proposal to construct a cricket stadium in the central jail ground. However, the plan was shelved due to his sudden demise, he said. The history of the college dates back to pre-Independence era. It was established as a zilla school in 1853 and acquired the status of a second grade college in 1873.

Since then, the college has been hailed as an institute with potential for excellence. In 1891, the college was affiliated to Madras University and to Andhra University in 1926. The college was accredited with the NAAC ‘A’ grade in 2003-04. Former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishna and noted social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam taught in the college. Some of the noted alumnus of the college include, the first chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, former defence minister Krishna Menon, former Chief Justice of India Koka Subba Rao and Telugu playwright Bhamidipati Kameswara Rao. For the past several years, the Arts College ground has become a platform for political meetings. Whenever national leaders come to the city, the political parties would obtain the permission of the municipal commissioner and college principal and conduct the meetings.