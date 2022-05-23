Andhra: Five killed in Annamaya,  Kadapa mishaps

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Five persons died and four others were injured in two different accidents in Kadapa and Annamaya districts on Sunday. According to police, three persons died and two others were injured in the road accident involving a car and truck at Mylavaram in the early hours of the day. In another accident at Gattupalle of Sambepalle mandal of Annamaya district, two teenagers died and two others were injured when two motorcycles had a head-on collision.

Mylavaram sub-inspector Ramakrishna said that the deceased were identified as Dande Venkata Subanna (38), Kunda Venkata Subamma (68), Lakshmi Manemma (45) and the injured as driver Vijay Kumar and Geethanjali. They were returning to Kolamigundla in Kurnool after attending a family function in Mylavaram. The car hit a truck, which was parked on the roadside. The trio died on the spot and the injured were shifted to hospital.