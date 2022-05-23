Andhra railway police seizes 10 kgs of ganja

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday seized 10 kg ganja from a person at Ongole Railway station.According to GRP CI Rama Rao and RPF inspector Hera Lal, the accused was identified as Murthy Periya Ponnaiah of Tevaram village of Theni district in Tamil Nadu. He was smuggling the contraband to Chennai.

On Saturday, a TTE in Pinakini Express found Ponnaiah travelling without a ticket. The TTE made him deboard the train at Ongole station.At that time, GRP CI Rama Rao and staff were conducting routine checks and noticed Ponnaiah moving suspiciously. They checked his luggage and found 10 kg ganja stock from his bag.They took him into custody and brought him to the Railway Police station for inquiry. Later, with the support of the RPF staff they registered a case and sent the accused to remand.