Bamboo helps conserve ecology: APAM vice-chief

Published: 23rd May 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Bamboo

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: MVS Nagi Reddy, Vice-Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Mission (APAM), has said raising bamboo is the best way to conserve the environment and reduce pollution.On Saturday, a group of people, led by Krishna district horticulture assistant director, visited Nagi Reddy’s bamboo plantation (Bhima Bamboo) at Ogirala in Bapulapadu mandal to study the plant and know how it is beneficial to environment and at the same time its commercial value.

Nagi Reddy said bamboo plant is a crucial element in the balance of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide in the atmosphere. It releases 35% more oxygen and consumes 35% more carbon dioxide than any other plant. Presently, it has high demand in the market in aquaculture and banana growing areas, he said. Now, floor tiles, tooth brushes, napkins, towels, water bottles and many other products are being manufactured with bamboo in addition to its existing use in production of quality paper. 

“The Central government has directed all coal-based power plants that they should use 7% bio pellets along with coal to reduce carbon monoxide emission for controlling atmospheric pollution. The Centre is going to increase the use of bio pellets up to 20% soon. Bamboo is the only major source to make high energy release bio pellets,” he said. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given instructions to set up a State Bamboo Mission to extend support to farmers who wants to grow bamboo, the APAM Vice-Chairman said and added that farmers can get regular income from the fourth year of planting bamboo and up to 70 years it yields income. 

