BEE tells Andhra government to tap investment potential in energy efficiency sector

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has suggested the Andhra Pradesh government to utilise the opportunity of huge investment potential in the energy efficiency sector in the State, which will help it achieve energy security, boost economy, create employment, reduce energy intensity on finances, improve energy performance and protect environment as well.

In a communication with the energy department, BEE chief Abhay Bhakre appreciated the state government and energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy for their positive response towards improving energy efficiency activities in the State.

He asked APSECM to focus on preparing a roadmap to achieve the State energy efficiency target of 6.68 Million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) that ultimately contribute for accomplishing the national target of energy savings to the tune of 150 Mtoe by 2030.

The domestic, industrial and commercial sectors of AP consume around 38,410 Million Units, which is more than 60 % of the total energy demand of 60,943 MU. As per an estimate, the domestic, industrial and commercial sectors have an energy saving potential of 27.3 percent, 18.5 percent, 30 percent respectively. The total electricity saving potential of the State is around 15,787 million units including agriculture, municipal sectors etc.

The State had already achieved savings of 5,608 MU of electricity worth of Rs 3572 crore so far by implementing various energy efficiency programs such as Perform, Achieve & Trade (PAT) scheme, LED street lighting, Unnat Jyoti Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) etc. There is considerable energy efficiency investment potential in the industries, building, transport, MSME sectors of the State.