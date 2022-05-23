STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Reduce state taxes on fuel, TDP general secretary Lokesh writes to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Lokesh demanded that the AP government reduce the additional VAT and road cess on fuel to provide relief to people.

Published: 23rd May 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to reduce State level taxes on petrol and diesel so as to provide some relief to people.The Centre and over 23 States in the country have decreased excise duty and other taxes on fuel in their respective purview in order to reduce burden on the people. The State government is yet to take any decision in this regard, he said.

In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Sunday, the TDP MLC said the highest VAT of 31% on petrol in the country is being collected in Andhra Pradesh. In addition to this, Rs 4 per litre is being collected as additional VAT and another Rs 1 as road cess.“The people are being openly looted with the country’s highest petrol and diesel rates in the State under the YSRC rule. While all other States are trying to provide some relief to the people, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is indifferent to the people’s problems,” he charged.

The TDP MLC pointed out that the Centre reduced excise duty by Rs 8 on petrol and Rs 6 on diesel per litre. As a result, the petrol and diesel prices have come down by Rs 9.50 and Rs 7 per litre.The Kerala government has announced a reduction of State taxes to the tune of Rs 2.41 on petrol and Rs 1.36 on diesel. The Rajasthan government reduced Rs 2.48 on petrol and Rs 1.16 on diesel, he stated.

Lokesh demanded that the AP government reduce the additional VAT and road cess on fuel to provide relief to people. Because of the highest fuel prices in the State, AP vehicles are now getting petrol and diesel in the neighbouring States causing a revenue loss to the exchequer, the TDP general secretary pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Diesel Petrol Excise duty Tax
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp