Adani Green Energy signs MoU with AP for projects worth Rs 60,000 crore

The projects will be crucial in the development of industrialisation in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 24th May 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participates in a group discussion on Future-proofing Health Systems at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On day two of the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos, the government of Andhra Pradesh signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Green Energy to set up two Mega Green Energy projects at an estimated cost of `60,000 crore in the State. Besides establishing a 3,700 MV hydro storage project, the renewable energy company headquartered in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad will also set up a 10,000 MW Solar Power Project in the State.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven on behalf of Andhra Pradesh and Ashish Rajvanshi from Adani Green Energy exchanged the MoUs to this effect in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Adani Group of Companies Chairman Gautam Adani on Monday. It has been estimated that the projects will provide 10,000 direct and indirect jobs. The projects will be crucial in the development of industrialisation in Andhra Pradesh.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Jagan had held discussions with Gautam Adani on Sunday and Monday regarding the two projects. Jagan also met Tech Mahindra CEO and MD CP Gurnani, Executive Vice-President of Dassault Systemes Florence Verzelen, Mitsui OSK Lines President Takeshi Hashimoto and Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Manjul on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

During his interaction with CP Gurnani at the AP Pavilion, Jagan expressed his aspiration to develop Visakhapatnam as a technology hub with focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and further sought investments in the sector.

