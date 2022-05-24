Architect for Vizag railway zone buildings finalised

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Steps to operationalise the South Coastal Railway Zone at Visakhapatnam have been moving at brisk pace after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the zone is almost finalised.

It is learnt the architect for the zonal office has also been finalised. Appointment of architect is seen as one step closer towards the railway zone functioning. Construction of the zonal office will commence once designs are completed by the architect.

A 52-acre site at Arilova and a 40-acre site at Wireless Colony opposite the railway station in the city have been identified for the zonal office. Earlier, it was proposed that 150 acres of land was required for the zonal offices and staff quarters. However, if it decides to go for multi-storied buildings, the land available at Arilova is enough. However, if it opts for Wireless Colony, 20 acres adjacent to it is needed to be acquired.

The Railway zone has been a demand of north Andhra people for over three decades. After prolonged agitations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the railway zone with headquarters at Visakhapatnam on February 17 in 2019, just before the general elections. However, owing to the delay of over two years, there have been doubts over the functioning of the zone.

Putting speculations to rest, in reply to a query by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha, the railway minister said the Centre was committed to Visakhapatnam Railway Zone as part of the promise made in the AP Reorganisation Act. Accordingly, the Centre announced the setting up of the South Coast Railway Zone. The Railway Minister said the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal to set up the Rayagada division to replace the Waltair division. He said that a committee of officials has been set up to look into the suggestions made on the DPR to take the Vizag zone forward.

In the 2020-21 budget, `170 crore has been allocated for setting up the Visakhapatnam railway zone. However, only ` 3.5 crore was released for the zonal office. An administrative committee has also been set up to study issues related to the railway zone and division. It is learnt the DPR was prepared by the earlier OSDs Srinivasa Rao and Dhanunjaya Rao.

Sources said the BJP government is keen on setting up of Rayagada division as it will give a boost to the party in south Odisha where it is eyeing a couple of MP seats and five to six Assembly seats. However, before creating the Rayagada division, the railway zone at Vizag should be operationalised. Visakhapatnam zone border will be Srikakulam, Parvatipuram and Araku and the areas beyond in the existing Vizag railway division will be in Rayagada division. However, exact geographical boundaries of the zone will be known only after the DPR is approved.

