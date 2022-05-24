Gangavaram Port setting up container terminal

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Gangavaram Port, the deepest and the most modern port in the country, will set up its first container terminal. The much-anticipated container terminal is expected to provide impetus to the growth of cargo business in the hinterland of Andhra Pradesh and surrounding industrial hubs. The terminal will also help increase efficiency, reduce turnaround time and cost of logistics, besides making the supply chain seamless for the industry.

With a state-of-the-art terminal, the port will be able to offer tangible benefits to industries in the hinterland, which include metal and minerals, ferro alloy, finished/processed steel, aluminium as well as seafood, agri, chemical, pharma and refractory among others.

The container terminal project is well on track and three STS cranes and nine E-RTGs have already arrived at the port. With the arrival of equipment, the project has gained pace and it is likely to be commissioned by the second quarter of the current fiscal. The commissioning of the container terminal at Gangavaram Port is a strategic step. It will aid the company’s plans to increase its diversified product portfolio and improve share of cargo handling.

Gangavaram Port spokesperson said, “Our new container terminal will help us diversify into container cargo business as part of our strategic roadmap to achieve better cargo handling capacities in India. The terminal will also help us achieve an optimal cargo mix to steadily increase the share of container cargo business in our portfolio”