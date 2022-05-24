Jagan moots developing Vizag as tech hub at WEF

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Tech Mahindra CEO and MD CP Gurnani, Executive Vice-President of Dassault Systemes Florence Verzelen, Mitsui OSK Lines President Takeshi Hashimoto and Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Manjul on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at the Swiss resort of Davos.

During his interaction with CP Gurnani at the AP Pavilion, Jagan expressed his aspiration to develop Visakhapatnam as a technology hub with focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and further sought investments in the sector.

Jagan further informed the industrialist that 30 skill colleges and 175 skill hubs would be coming up in the State, besides a skill university. Stating that his company will work with the Andhra Pradesh government in the field of skill development, CP Gurnani said, “We will associate with the Andhra University and draft a syllabus, in three months, for high-end technology for skill development.”

Assago Industries, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra which manufactures chemical products, would also set up a `250 crore ethanol manufacturing unit in the State. In her discussion with the chief minister, Executive Vice-President of Dassault Systemes Florence Verzelen said, “We had meaningful talks on skill development and new age energy. We are interested in investing in the education sector and are looking forward to partnering with Andhra Pradesh.”

Mitsui OSK Lines to expand ops

Jagan held discussions with Takeshi Hashimoto, the president of Mitsui OSK Lines and informed him that the four new ports in AP - Bhavanapadu, Kakinada SEZ, Machilipatnam, and Ramayapatnam - would increase the shipment cargo to 507 metric tonnes annually.

The president of the Japanese transport company said they have discussed opportunities in the areas of shipping and logistics. Stating that Andhra Pradesh has a great potential, Hashimoto said, “We plan to expand our Indian operations as the State has a long coast line.

The four new sea ports coming up in the State makes the atmosphere more conducive.” Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Manjul in his discussion with the CM spoke about the company’s expansion plans in the State as well about water for its Tirupati facility.

They also shared ideas regarding the growing need for electric vehicles. Meanwhile, a Swiss Parliamentarian of Indian origin Niklaus-Samuel Gugger and his team met the chief minister and discussed trade opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.