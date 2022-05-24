STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SP warns of action against ganja peddlers

Stern action will be taken against those who consume and distribute ganja in Guntur district, warned Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez here on Monday.

Published: 24th May 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Stern action will be taken against those who consume and distribute ganja in Guntur district, warned Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez here on Monday.

The SP said that police and special enforcement bureau (SEB) sleuths have been taking all required action to prevent ganja consumption and trade in the district.

In the last 50 days, the police and SEB sleuths have filed as many as 20 cases and about 36 persons have been booked for transporting and selling ganja. About 41 kgs of ganja, 0.06 ml of liquid ganja, and 17.1 grams of MDMA were seized. He also noted that most of the people booked under these cases are youngsters. He instructed the officials concerned to conduct more awareness programs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja Peddling Ganja Smuggling
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp