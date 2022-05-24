SP warns of action against ganja peddlers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Stern action will be taken against those who consume and distribute ganja in Guntur district, warned Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez here on Monday.

The SP said that police and special enforcement bureau (SEB) sleuths have been taking all required action to prevent ganja consumption and trade in the district.

In the last 50 days, the police and SEB sleuths have filed as many as 20 cases and about 36 persons have been booked for transporting and selling ganja. About 41 kgs of ganja, 0.06 ml of liquid ganja, and 17.1 grams of MDMA were seized. He also noted that most of the people booked under these cases are youngsters. He instructed the officials concerned to conduct more awareness programs.