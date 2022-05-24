Vizag Steel Plant DGM stalls chain-snatching bid, stabbed

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant DGM (operations) G Venkatram Manohar Reddy’s bid to prevent two men from snatching a chain left him injured. He was stabbed when he tried to resist their attempts to snatch a gold chain from a woman at Ukkunagaram on Monday.

When two men on a motorcycle tried to snatch the woman’s gold chain near a temple in front of sector 5 market at Ukkunagaram, a youngster shouted to alert people. Manohar Reddy, who was walking with his wife in the area, caught hold of one man. He raised an alarm, seeking help from others. However, the assailant attacked the DGM with a knife, injuring him.

When the assailant tried to flee, locals caught him and handed him over to the steel plant police. The knife that was used to attack Manohar Reddy was also seized. Meanwhile, the DGM has been shifted to the steel plant hospital where his condition is reported to be stable. Police have registered a case and a probe is underway.