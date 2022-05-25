AP will emerge as green energy hub, says Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On day three of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the government’s initiatives towards decarbonising economy received high praise. Stating that Andhra Pradesh is set to emerge as a model for green energy and decarbonised economy, the chief minister said, the 5,230 MW integrated pumped storage renewable project in Kurnool was the first step in that direction.

In his opening remarks at a session held to discuss the transition to decarbonised economy in AP, Jagan said, “Decarbonised mechanism is the need of the hour and in fact, ESG (Environmental, social, and governance) Compliance emphasises the same now. It has become even more imperative and it is our responsibility to achieve it. AP will become a torchbearer to showcase this.”

Other panelists, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Arcelor Mittal CEO Aditya Mittal, GreenKo MD and CEO Anil Kumar Chalamsetty and Dassault Systemes Executive Vice-President Florence Verzelen, discussed policies regarding green energy and decarbonisation policies.

Elaborating on the renewable energy project, the CM said a dam is built and the quantum of water used is just 1 TMC to release the water downstream during peak hours to generate power and reverse pump it to the reservoir using solar and wind power during non-peak hours. “At the end of it, you have 1,650 MW power that can be given 24 hours a day. This is economical, sustainable and feasible. To generate power from solar and wind and to pump the water back is the simple concept,” he noted.

In an open invitation to the world, Jagan said AP has the capacity to build pump storage with capacities up to 33,000 MW and it is open for the globe to come over and participate. Stating that the conventional industry can be converted into green industry, the CM opined that, “Using this power to create hydrogen, ammonia, and to desalinate water, besides electrolysis, will become a reality in the days and years to come.”