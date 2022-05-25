Normalcy returning slowly to Andhra Pradesh's Amalapuram town following violence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The situation in Amalapuram town of the newly formed Konaseema district is slowly returning to normalcy a day after violent mob set afire the residences of minister P Viswarup and MLA P Satish opposing the proposal to rename the Konaseema district after Dr BR Ambedkar.

Additional forces from Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and other neighbouring districts were rushed to Amalapuram and senior police officials are camping in the district headquarters and monitoring the situation. All the junctions and sensitive areas were fortified to ensure that no fresh violence breaks out in the town.

DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, who monitored the situation with senior officials camping in Amalapuram, said seven cases has been registered and 46 persons have been arrested with respect to the violent incidents

that broke out in the town.

History-sheeters were taken into custody and three cases were registered under non-bailable sections with regard to the burning of AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses. RTC bus services resumed slowly from Amalapuram today by 10 am today and commercial establishments were also opening in the town gradually.

It may be recalled that the State government had recently issued a preliminary notification to rename Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar and invited suggestions and objections from general public.