Skill development a big challenge for India: AP Governor

During his one-day visit to Nellore district, the Governor participated in the sixth and seventh convocation ceremonies of the VSU. 

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Governor Bishwa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday exhorted youngsters to set high goals, and become entrepreneurs so that they can provide employment to many others. The governor urged the graduating classes of Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) to obey Article 51 (A), which states that “it shall be the duty of every citizen of India: to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem”.

During his one-day visit to Nellore district, the Governor participated in the sixth and seventh convocation ceremonies of the VSU. “India is one of the world’s fastest growing knowledge-based economies, and is driven mostly by a huge human capital. However, skill development is a big challenge for our country,” he noted. To achieve the same, the Government of India has launched a flagship programme, Pradhana Mantri Koushal Vikas Yojana. Andhra Pradesh has also launched similar skill development programmes.” The Governor presented gold medals to 26 meritorious students. 

