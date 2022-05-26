Amaravati Layout: E-auction of 331 plots on May 31

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The registration for e-auction of 331 plots of sizes varying between 200 and 1,000 sq.yards at Amaravati Township in Nowluru and Mangalagiri villages will close on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner Vivek Yadav announced on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at CRDA office here on Wednesday, Vivek Yadav said the registration process for the e-auction of plots began on May 13 with the government-approved upset price of Rs 17,800 per sq.yard. The e-auction for the registered bidders will be conducted through https://konugolu.ap.gov.in in Konugolu portal on May 31 between 10 am and 5 pm, he added.

Stating that interested people can avail the loan facility, the CRDA commissioner said, Union Bank and ICICI Bank are offering loans.“We require funds to expedite various works in the capital region. That is why projects like Amravati Township are being developed and plots will be sold. Around Rs 310 crore revenue is expected through the Amaravati Township project,” Vivek Yadav said.

He further noted that the process of registration for plots in the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) layouts is underway and that works are being expedited as per the orders issued by the High Court.By November, the quarters of ML A, ML C and All India Service Officers would be completed, he informed. Explaining that they have approached various banks for loans to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore to expedite the ongoing works in the capital region, he said, a few banks have expressed their willingness to facilitate the loan amount in two phases. Referring to Happy Nest project, he said CRDA’s role is only to mediate.

Interested persons can dial:

08645-246370/71/72/73/74

(For technical queries)

0866-2527124

(For administrative queries)