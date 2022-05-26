STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati Layout: E-auction of 331 plots on May 31

Stating that interested people can avail the loan facility, the CRDA commissioner said, Union Bank and ICICI Bank are offering loans.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The registration for e-auction of 331 plots of sizes varying between 200 and 1,000 sq.yards at Amaravati Township in Nowluru and Mangalagiri villages will close on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner Vivek Yadav announced on Wednesday. 

Speaking to reporters at CRDA office here on Wednesday, Vivek Yadav said the registration process for the e-auction of plots began on May 13 with the government-approved upset price of Rs 17,800 per sq.yard. The e-auction for the registered bidders will be conducted through https://konugolu.ap.gov.in in Konugolu portal on May 31 between 10 am and 5 pm, he added.

Stating that interested people can avail the loan facility, the CRDA commissioner said, Union Bank and ICICI Bank are offering loans.“We require funds to expedite various works in the capital region. That is why projects like Amravati Township are being developed and plots will be sold. Around Rs 310 crore revenue is expected through the Amaravati Township project,” Vivek Yadav said. 

He further noted that the process of registration for plots in the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) layouts is underway and that works are being expedited as per the orders issued by the High Court.By November, the quarters of ML A, ML C and All India Service Officers would be completed, he informed. Explaining that they have approached various banks for loans to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore to expedite the ongoing works in the capital region, he said, a few banks have expressed their willingness to facilitate the loan amount in two phases. Referring to Happy Nest project, he said CRDA’s role is only to mediate.

Interested persons can dial:

08645-246370/71/72/73/74 
(For technical queries)
0866-2527124 
(For administrative queries)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority APCRDA Vivek Yadav
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp