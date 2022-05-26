Atmakur bypoll on June 23, BJP likely to enter fray

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Byelection to Atmakur Assembly constituency in Nellore district will be held on June 23. The byelection was necessitated following the sudden demise of former minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February.

The Election Commission of India issued the schedule for the Atmakur byelection on Wednesday.

The ruling YSRC is expected to field Mekapati Vikram Reddy, younger brother of Goutham Reddy, in the bypoll. While TDP may opt-out of the contest, BJP is likely to enter the fray.

Election schedule

Issuance of byelection notification - May 30

Last date to file nominations - June 6

Scrutiny of nominations - June 7

Last date for withdrawal of nominations - June 9

Polling - June 23

Counting of votes - June 26