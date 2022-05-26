STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sajjala sees conspiracy in Amalapuram riots

Says YSRC did not have any political interests in renaming district after Ambedkar, refutes Pawan Kalyan’s charges

Published: 26th May 2022 05:11 AM

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that there was a pre-planned conspiracy behind the violence that broke out in Amalapuram on Tuesday, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the reactions of the Opposition TDP and also Jana Sena Party hinted at the same.

“Political elements were involved in Tuesday’s attacks. The attacks were made at the behest of the Opposition TDP and Jana Sena and that was why the violence spread fast within a few minutes. Eyewitnesses clearly told that there were at least 200-300 persons carrying petrol cans and bottles,’’ he alleged.

Recalling that leaders of both TDP and JSP have been saying that the situation in AP will turn like Sri Lanka, Sajjala said the attacks seemed to have planned to make their predictions true.When asked about one of the suspected, who is said to have instigated the attacks in Amalapuram posing with him in a photo, Sajjala said, “I don’t know who that person is. He took a selfie when I was boarding my car. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given clear instructions to punish whoever is involved irrespective of their party affiliation,’’ he said.

Countering the allegations of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan as to why the district was named after Ambedkar during the formation of new districts in April and also why 30 days period was given to submit objections and suggestions, Sajjala said it was a common procedure to give 30 days time for the people to submit any objections. 

Sajjala said the YSRC did not proposed renaming the district after Ambedkar out of political interests but it was the TDP and JSP which are trying to derive political mileage out of the incident.“Some parties are not happy with the response that our party’s Gadapa Gadapaku programme is getting. Hence, they resorted to these kind of intimidation tactics,’’ he alleged.

